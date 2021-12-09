Chain Theatre to Present Winter One Act Festival

Following a triumphant return to live theatre, the Chain Theatre is hosting the Winter One Act Festival. Calling all playwrights, directors, and actors seeking free theatrical space to showcase their talent are encouraged to apply. If selected, participants will receive three performances and five hours of FREE rehearsal space at the brand new Chain rehearsal studios. The Chain Winter One Act Festival is free to apply and there is no participation fee.

All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of new works produced by seasoned and emerging artists. Show your support for the arts and join them for an exciting selection of live performances at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

Productions interested in submitting should visit www.chaintheatre.org for all details and requirements. Shows must be between 10 and 60 minutes. Accepted applicants will also be offered $10 an hour subsidized rehearsal space for any additional hours needed over their allotment. Chain will provide all front of house staff and board operators. Each show will have a minimum of three performances and the opportunity to live-stream their show to audiences. Proof of vaccination for all performers and production team members is required. All Chain Theatre staff members are vaccinated! For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.

CHAIN THEATRE is a production company who is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Where audiences can find investment in the work because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. The Chain is a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective. Chain provides opportunities for all New Yorkers to experience challenging subject matter and universal themes. The material chosen focuses on the cyclical nature of history and complexity of the human spirit.

Past productions include NYC Premiere Six Corners by Emmy Nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) the Chain has also collaborated with Tony Award Winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones and The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel.) Past award-winning productions include: Hurlyburly by David Rabe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, and Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is also home to the Chain NYC Film Festival. 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

For more about the Chain Theatre visit www.chaintheatre.org