Casting Announced For Original LGBTQ Musical CHANCE

After taking its first breaths of theatrical life at the York Theatre in 2010/2011 and playing the Fresh Fruit Festival in 2016, Chance - A Musical Play About Love, Risk, & Getting It Right will make its Off-Broadway debut during the 2019 New York Musical Festival as a Invited Production

With a book, music and Lyrics by Richard Isen, Chance tells the tale of 50-something Gregory, who has spent his adult life denying the loss he experienced as a young man during the AIDS crisis. After a near-death experience, The Lady appears and leads Gregory down a path of self-discovery he never knew he needed. Is she an inner guide from the Jungian collective unconscious? A musical hallucination resulting from a small stroke? Pushed out of his solitary reality by this unlikely muse, Gregory find himself in a touch-and-go relationship with a beautiful young escort named "Chance" that ultimately leads him to a deeper understanding of what it really means to love.

Chance - A Musical Play About Love, Risk, & Getting It Right will star Broadway veteran Tad Wilson (Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Gregory, Grant Richards as Chance and Terry Lavell as The Lady.

The production will be directed by Nicolas Minas, with music direction and orchestrations by Emily Cohn. In addition, Chance - A Musical Play About Love, Risk, & Getting It Right will feature scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, costume design by Molly Seidel, and sound design by Shannon Slaton.

Chance - A Musical Play About Love, Risk, & Getting It Right will play a five-performance engagement at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (located at 480 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) according to the following schedule: Wednesday, July 31 at 8:00pm; Thursday, August 1 at 1:00pm; Friday, August 2 at 9:00pm; Saturday, August 3 at 9:00pm; and Sunday, August 4 at 1:30pm.

Tickets for Chance - A Musical Play About Love, Risk, & Getting It Right and the rest of this year's New York Musical Festival selections can be purchased online atwww.nymf.org





