Cast Set For Judd Hirsch-Led I’M NOT RAPPAPORT

SHADOWLAND STAGES will celebrate its landmark 40th Anniversary Season this year, marking four decades as one of the region’s leading professional theatre companies. The Ellenville,

NY-based theatre kicks off the season with the Herb Gardner comedy I’m Not Rappaport starring Tony Award winner Judd Hirsch and directed by Tony nominee Neil Pepe.

From May 30 through June 29, the Shadowland Mainstage will host Herb Gardner’s classic comedy I’m Not Rappaport, which premiered 40 years ago on Broadway. Joining Hirsch in the cast will be Eugene Lee (A Soldier’s Play, Gem of the Ocean) as Midge, Cassie Beck (The Humans) as Clara, Zane Pais (Modern Love) as The Cowboy, Jim Bracchitta (The Exonerated, Gypsy) as Danforth, Lena Pepe (Cornelia Street) as Laurie, and Owen Campbell(The Americans) as Gilley. The stage manger is Nicole Caroselli, and assistant stage manager is Aidan Countryman.

The lighting design is by Tony-winner Ken Posner (Wicked), scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Lizzie Donelan, sound design by Jeff Knapp, props by Julia Register, and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

Focused on a bench in Central Park, the play follows two feisty octogenarians—Nat, a fiery idealist clinging to his independence, and Midge, a superintendent dodging his tenants—as they resist being pushed aside by society. It’s a rich and relevant comedy, brimming with heart and humanity.

Shadowland Stages’ artistic director Brendan Burke said, “We’re thrilled and honored to offer this production as a celebration of 40 years of live theatre here at Shadowland; it’s a remarkable gift to us and our audiences.”

Performances are held Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM, with “Pay What You Can” preview performances on the first Friday at 8 PM and Saturday at 2 PM of each run. Additional matinees are offered throughout the season—check the website for full details.

