Cast SET FOR For THE END OF ALL FLESH By Greg Kotis at New York City Fringe Festival

Maithili Ginde has joined the cast of Greg Kotis' post-apocalyptic bluegrass musical, The End of All Flesh, as Girl. The cast also features Greg Kotis as Pa, Ayun Halliday as Ma and Sammy Pignalosa as Boy

The world premiere of this rollicking, cautionary tale by the Tony Award-winning co-author of Urinetown will be presented for four performances only in the New York City Fringe Festival.

Performances will take place on Wednesday 4/2 at 8:10pm, Friday 4/11 at 9:50pm, Friday 4/18 at 8:10pm, and Sunday 4/20 at 7:00 pm.

