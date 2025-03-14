CalRep's THE TEMPEST Comes to the Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 4 and 5, “The Tempest” cast and crew will present California Repertory's Spring 2025 show at the Tank NYC. This highly physical production of Shakespeare's last play, inspired by work with the UK's Frantic Assembly. Set in an urban Los Angeles warehouse against the backdrop of climate change and social isolation, the characters chase freedom, forgiveness, and restoration amidst a time of great loss and the revenge of the natural world. Enjoy the magic and invention of pairing these two influences in an action-packed 70 minutes of live theatre.

“It's an exciting project to bring work inspired by our CalRep collaboration with Frantic Assembly,” says Artistic Director and Theater Arts Department Chair Ezra LeBank. “And to present this outstanding student cast in our production of ‘The Tempest' as CalRep's first encore performances in New York.”

This marks a historic moment for CalRep, as it is the first time a show developed in Long Beach has been transferred Off-Broadway for New York audiences. In preparation for the premiere, student actors and crew will spend a week in New York City, experiencing the city's abundant offerings, including a Broadway show – with many visiting New York for the first time.

