CHEMICAL X: The Powerpuff Girls Improv Show Returns For 2020

Sugar, spice, and everything nice - plus a heaping dose of Chemical X! Every month, a group of loud actors make up a never-before-seen episode of The Powerpuff Girls, with an added screening of a classic episode from the show. We're not your average improv show - we feature iconic characters and voices from the PPG, plus a whole ton of improvised fight choreography.

We'll also be raffling off Powerpuff-themed goodies, all proceeds going towards paying our tech person because they deserve good things. Come visit the city of Townsville, grab a drink, and revel with the femme-fueled butt-kicking superheros!

Our show runs the fourth Tuesday of every month, so be sure to grab your tickets at frigid.nyc/events/chemicalx - use code bwwpress at checkout for $10 tickets!

Created by Chris Weigandt & Genny Yosco, directed by Genny Yosco, and fight training by Justin Harris and Elaine Bledsoe, our company features Kevin Buiocchi, Paeton Chavis, Amber Marie Hood, Saturday Lawson, Jenny O'Connell, Matthew Sears, and Genny Yosco, with all things lighting and sound credited to Emily Godfrey.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You