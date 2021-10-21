CHARLOTTE LUCAS IS 27 AND NOT DEAD to be Presented at Dixon Place

After presenting films, radio programs, and zoom presentations, The Fresh Fruit Festival is returning to live theatre with "Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead".

Kicking-Off All Out Arts 2021-22 Fresh Fruit Festival's season is this Pride and Prejudice adaptation that follows the perspective of Charlotte Lucas (a la Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead was to Hamlet) who, in this retelling, has her own queer love story underneath the action of Pride and Prejudice.

This two-act romantic-comedy with a contemporary rock/pop score is juxtaposed against a 19th century period setting and dialogue. This is a retelling with a modern (sense &) sensibility is tailored for Jane Austen and Pride and Prejudice fans and newcomers alike.

Friday October 22 at 8 pm at Dixon Place, 161a Chrystie Street, New York City

$10 tickets via Ovation/Theatermania: > available NOW!

This presentation (Jessie Field - book & lyrics; James Salem - book, lyrics & music) is directed by Michele O'Brien; with musical direction by Eliza Randall with Enzo Veiga, associate musical director; and Sam Rosenblatt, production stage manager. Cast includes Heather Sawyer, Chloe Solomon, Sara James, Emily Goes, Alia Cuadros-Contreros, Nathan Fosbinder, Tuânminh Đa?-, Andrew Strano, and John Xavier Miller

NOTE: Two Covid Compliance Officers will be in attendance, and "Broadway safety rules" will apply: Vaccination proof and masks are required. See the complete rules >Here<