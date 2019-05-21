Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College Announces 2019/2020 Season

Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College announces its 2019-20 Season of music, theatre, dance, opera and more, a season spanning genres and cultural influences, rich in imagination and ideas.

In addition, Baruch Performing Arts Center offers a series of classical and contemporary chamber music in the intimate and acoustically superb Rosalyn and Irwin Engelman Recital Hall. The 2019-20 series will include the New York Premiere of a song cycle by Pulitzer Prize-winner William Bolcom performed by soprano Rayanne Dupuis (NYC debut) and pianist Guy Livingston, the Met Museum ensemble-in-residence Sonnambula playings Baroque Austrian treasures, Israeli Chamber Project celebrating American immigrant composers from Korngold to Shulamit Ran, Daedalus and Clarion Quartets celebrating composer Miecyszlaw Weinberg's centenary, and much more.

Program details will be available at http://www.baruch.cuny.edu/bpac/ in mid-summer. Tickets on sale beginning in August.

Baruch Performing Arts Center is an acclaimed performing arts presence. Located in the heart of Manhattan just east of Chelsea and the famed flatiron building, BPAC presents renowned classical music, opera, jazz, theater, dance, discussion, film, and innovative cross-genre programming. BPAC has presented over 1,000 cultural programs in its 5 spaces since 2003. Its curated season of 30 programs annually emphasizes new work experienced in intimate settings, the diversity of American culture as exemplified by Baruch students (who come from 130 different countries) and work that lives at the confluence of art and social justice.

Past presentations have included theatre companies such as the National Asian American Theatre Company, Folksbiene, Blessed Unrest, and The Acting Company. Dance companies such as Caleb Teicher & Co, Dusan Tynek, Heidi Latsky Dance, José Limón, and Urban Bush Women. BPAC is the New York home of the Alexander String Quartet and presents a rich chamber music season including artists such as the Israeli Chamber Project, Cantata Profana, violinist Tessa Lark, cellist Joshua Roman, and pianist Sara Davis Buechner. BPAC offers a jazz series named for bassist and faculty member Milt Hinton, which has featured artists such as Grammy-Award winner Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and the Aaron Diehl Trio. Discussion program have included writers Teju Cole, Colum McCann and Amitav Ghosh, actress Linda Lavin, and thought leaders such as Gloria Steinem and U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan. Visit www.baruch.cuny.edu/bpac for complete and up-to-date information on the 2019-20 Season.





