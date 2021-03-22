BOOKS ON BROADWAY Event Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, Ginna Claire Mason and More Raises $1,500

On Sunday evening, 3/21, Hindi's Libraries hosted its virtual Books on Broadway Fundraiser for all theatre enthusiasts. Coordinated by Broadway Sing's Corey Mach (of Kinky Boots), the evening featured performances by Mach as well as Andrew Barth Feldman, a Five Towns native- (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille the Musical), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Wicked) in addition to Q & A sessions with each performer.

Participants also participated in a Broadway Sing Along Kahoot Contest as well as a Hindi's Libraries trivia game.

The organization raised $1,500 from ticket sales. All event proceeds will be utilized for book shipments to children in need across the globe.

Hindi's Libraries is a 501c3 international nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books all over the world, spanning across 50 states, Israel, India, Puerto Rico and Africa. All books are dedicated in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, 32 year old educator and mother of 5 who suddenly passed away in August of 2018 due to complications from Crohn's disease. www.hindislibraries.com