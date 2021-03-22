Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOOKS ON BROADWAY Event Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, Ginna Claire Mason and More Raises $1,500

All event proceeds will be utilized for book shipments to children in need across the globe.

Mar. 22, 2021  
BOOKS ON BROADWAY Event Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, Ginna Claire Mason and More Raises $1,500

On Sunday evening, 3/21, Hindi's Libraries hosted its virtual Books on Broadway Fundraiser for all theatre enthusiasts. Coordinated by Broadway Sing's Corey Mach (of Kinky Boots), the evening featured performances by Mach as well as Andrew Barth Feldman, a Five Towns native- (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille the Musical), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Wicked) in addition to Q & A sessions with each performer.

Participants also participated in a Broadway Sing Along Kahoot Contest as well as a Hindi's Libraries trivia game.

The organization raised $1,500 from ticket sales. All event proceeds will be utilized for book shipments to children in need across the globe.

Hindi's Libraries is a 501c3 international nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books all over the world, spanning across 50 states, Israel, India, Puerto Rico and Africa. All books are dedicated in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, 32 year old educator and mother of 5 who suddenly passed away in August of 2018 due to complications from Crohn's disease. www.hindislibraries.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Live Performance of CABARET IN CAPTIVITY to be Performed in Honor of Holocaust Remembrance Photo

Live Performance of CABARET IN CAPTIVITY to be Performed in Honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day

HERE Presents World Premiere of THE VISITATION, Haunting Sound Walk in Jackie Robinson Par Photo

HERE Presents World Premiere of THE VISITATION, Haunting Sound Walk in Jackie Robinson Park

Braata Productions Set To Release GODS WAY Photo

Braata Productions Set To Release GOD'S WAY

Rising Sun Performance Company Announces New Resident Ensemble Company Members Photo

Rising Sun Performance Company Announces New Resident Ensemble Company Members


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE CROWN, BORAT, PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN, and More Take Home Writers Guild Awards; Full List!
  • TIGER KING Anniversary to Be Celebrated With a TikTok Musical
  • Showtime Announces Premiere Dates For THE CHI, BLACK MONDAY, and FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS
  • TENET is Set to Debut on HBO Max on May 1