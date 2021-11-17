BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 30 Years Of Performing In Full Color, November 17

Blue Man Group, one of the longest running and most successful off-Broadway productions, marks their 30th anniversary of entertaining millions of people around the world since making its debut in 1991 in New York. Created by Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman, the quirky, wide-eyed phenomenon is known for their extrasensory, euphoric celebration of life in color, creative instrumentals, and over-the-top disturbances.

Blue Man Group Fun Facts:

Blue Man Group has on-going theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, along with a National and World Tour

Grammy-nominated recording artists, Blue Man Group have released three studio albums

Since its original debut at Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has:

Thrown more than 560,000 marshmallows at New York City's Astor Place Theatre

Shared more than 43,000 Twinkies with Blue Man Group New York audience members

Entertained nearly 50 million people in more than 15 countries

Since opening its Las Vegas production in 2000, the iconic Blue Men have performed over 11,000 shows. The outrageous characters continue their legacy at Luxor Hotel and Casino in a state-of-the-art, custom designed theatre. The show is constantly evolving with refreshed music, custom instruments, and advanced technology.

Blue Man Group transports its audience into an immersive and colorful dimension Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/lasvegas or call 1.800.blueman.