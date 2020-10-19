BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Adds Streaming And In-person Shows Through November 12

Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies is written and performed by Jessica Sherr.

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES has added live streaming and in-person performance options through November 12. Written and performed by Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, Annie, Claws), it is directed by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore).

In BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

STREAM ON YOUR COMPUTER FROM HOME:

• Thurs. October 22 at 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thurs. October 29 at 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thurs. November 5 at 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thurs. November 12 at 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

Tickets are $18.50 each, available at www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

LIVE & IN PERSON POP UP SHOWS IN NEW YORK CITY:

• Sun. October 25 @ 3pm EDT - Upper West Side/10025

These intimate live-and in person pop up shows will be presented using the LiveTours app and performed for an audience of 12. Ticket buyers must have a smart phone and headphones or earbuds. By downloading the app in advance, patrons will be able to clearly hear Bette while being able to maintain a safe social distance from her and other guests. The exact meetup location (as well as instructions and safety protocols) will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance of the performance. It is suggested that patrons bring their own pillow/blanket/portable chair for seating and wear comfortable shoes. Face masks must be worn at all times -- no eating or drinking during the course of the event. In case of rain, refunds will be issued. Tickets are $20 each, available at www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008 and has gone on to sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theater in London. The show has been seen in 12 US states including stops in Tucson, San Antonio, Roswell, San Jose and Little Rock, and three countries. For more information visit www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

Jessica Sherr (Playwright / Bette Davis) Appears on Claws (TNT), Cloak&Dagger (ABC FreeForm) and Blue Bloods (CBS), opposite Donnie Wahlberg. Film/TV: Annie (Columbia Pictures), We Are The Prototypes (Dances With Films). Flight of the Conchords (HBO). For the past year, Jessica has collaborated on Scratch This The Series, winning Grand Prize at the NYWIFT Festival. She is the writer / performer of the internationally acclaimed solo show, BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, ("Bette Davis is Bad-Ass" -The Fourth Walsh). Jessica worked with writer/director Caitlin Scherer to adapt this solo play into the feature film script, BETTE, which is a finalist for the ScreenCraft awards and Top 10% Academy Nicholl Fellowship. Jessica and Caitlin produced Wicked Image, a short film about Lucifer, The Devil and Satan, which will debut at the Garden State Film Festival. She is a certified personal trainer and holds her New York Real Estate License. She holds a BA in English and Dramatic Arts from UC, Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Wynn Handman Acting Studio. Jessica is married to actor Doug Schneider and lives in New York. When not on stage you can find her at Rockaway Beach, surfing. INSTA @Jessica_Sherr @bettedavisaintforsissies Twitter @JessicaSherr @bettedavisaint

www.JessicaSherr.com

Karen Carpenter (Director) is the director of the critically acclaimed premiere of George Eastman's comedy Harry Townsend's Last Stand, off-Broadway. She is set to direct the upcoming premieres of the new play Re-Wire, and the new musical Brave New World. Karen's previous Off-Broadway credits include: Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss And What I Wore, (Drama Desk Award, BWW Audience Favorite, NYT's Critics Pick); Handle With Care (NYT's Critics Pick); L.O.V.E.R., Bulldozer; and Witnessed by the World. Regionally, she has directed for the Old Globe Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, the Contemporary American Theater Festival, and Surflight Theater. In the years Karen served as Artistic Director of the William Inge Theater Festival, she instituted a New Play Lab hosting readings from over 70 playwrights, and directed lifetime achievement tributes to David Henry Hwang, Arthur Kopit, Beth Henley and Donald Margulies. As the Associate Artistic Director of the Old Globe, she produced over 40 plays and musicals, revived their annual Shakespeare Festival, and directed many award-winning plays, among them, As You Like It, named Best of the Year by San Diego Magazine. She is the Producing Director of The Figment Factory, LLC. Faculty, Yale School of Drama, 1991-1996. Boston University alumna. www.kcdirector.com / @kcdirector

