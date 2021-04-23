Audio Drama THE IRON HEEL to be Released in May

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 will be releasing its newest audio drama podcast, The Iron Heel, adapted by Edward Einhorn from the 1908 dystopian novel by Jack London, which he described as "socialist propaganda." Set in a world in which the oligarchs form a fascist regime in America, told from the perspective of two young socialist lovers, Ernest and Avis Everhard. Anotonia Meredith, a historian from a utopia in the far future, provides dubious historical context. A mixture of romance, rhetoric, and revolution, accompanied by the folk music of the IWW Songbook.

It stars Mike Iveson Jr. as Ernest Everhard (Broadway: What the Constitution Means to Me, Off Broadway: Gatz, The Select). And, reprising their roles from the stage production: Craig Anderson, Kevin Argus, Yvonne Roen, Victoria Rulle, and Trav SD. They are joined by John Bronston, Joshua Wolf Coleman, Ivanna Cullinan, Yael Haksal, Jason Harris, Jenny Lee Mitchell, and Maxwell Zener. It is sound designed by Ian W. Hill and musical arrangements and score are by Richard Philbin.

The novel is considered to be the first modern dystopian novel, was an inspiration for Orwell's 1984, and was praised in a book review by Leon Trotsky. The podcast will also contain interviews with Jack London biographer Jay Williams, Academy-Award winning filmmaker Deborah Shaffer (director of the documentary The Wobblies), and Dr. Erik Loomis, an expert on the history of labor.

Listening parties are scheduled on May 1 at 3pm, May 15 at 4pm, and Mat 29 at 4pm, each with a special guest. To reserve, go to untitledtheater.com