Astoria New Play Festival To Debut With Four Plays By Local Playwrights

In its first year, The Astoria New Play Festival will premiere a reading series of new plays by local playwrights at Q.E.D. this November. Plays include Let Go by Molly Horan, Frankenstein's Bodies by Ryan Stevens, Die Off by Maximillian Gill, and Combustion by Matthew Moore. Play topics vary widely, from teenagers with film festival dreams to a queer spin on the Frankenstein formula, from funeral singers facing a deadly disease to firefighters with a storytelling urge. Each reading will be followed by a talkback with the playwright.

The rest of the team include theatre artists from the Astoria area as well, including the festival producers, Rebecca Kane and Jason Hazell; Emily Jeppesen, director of the Let Go reading; and several members of the festival cast.

EVENT DETAILS

Let Go by Molly Horan, directed by Emily Jeppesen - Friday, November 21st, 7:00pm

Frankenstein's Bodies by Ryan Stevens, directed by karl hawkins - Saturday, November 22nd, 3:00pm

Die Off by Maximillian Gill, directed by Ben Sellers - Saturday, November 22nd, 7:00pm

Combustion by Matthew Moore, directed by Nora Butler - Sunday, November 23rd at 7:00pm

WHERE: Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

HOW MUCH: $10 for a ticket to a single reading, $25 for a festival pass to all four

RUNNING TIME: Plays vary, ranging between about an hour to 90 minutes

TICKETS: