Arts On Site Announces February Performances

Arts On Site has announced February performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. From February 4-5, Arts On Site will present an All Women Choreographers APAP Showcase Series featuring Dual Rivet/ Chelsea Ainsworth and Jessica Smith, Kayla Farrish, Demi Remick, Annie Rigney, and Amber Sloan. From February 10-19, The GoodBad Theater will present Fool for Love; Dual Rivet, a film premiere from February 24-26; and John Fisher will have two shows on February 27. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

APAP Women Choreographer Showcase

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:30pm

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Amber Sloan, Annie Rigney, Dual Rivet, Demi Remick, & Kayla Farrish

GOODBAD Theater

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30pm

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30pm

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:30pm

Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30pm

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:30pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Through searing truth and dark humor, Fool for Love shows the story of two people who just can't live without each other whether they like it or not. May is hiding out at an old motel in the Mojave Desert. Eddie finds her there and threatens to drag her back into the life from which she had fled, until another man shows up... Reality and dream; truth and lies; past and present mingle in an explosive, emotional experience.

Dual Rivet Film Premiere

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

DUAL RIVET is a women-led dance company focused on creating and sharing highly physical contemporary dance to a wide audience. Based in NYC, Dual Rivet creates work for stage and film that exchanges a cinematic and visceral language to influence both platforms. Directors Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth have been making and presenting work since 2017. They come from an international background of creating and performing work in places such as England, France, Germany, Japan, Philippines, West Africa, Canada, and the United States. Dual Rivet has performed at venues such as West End Theatre, Kittery Maine, Musikfest Pennsylvania, Peridance Capezio Center, CreateArt, and Arts On Site. The company teaches a myriad of classes, throughout the United States, with an emphasis on contemporary partnering and floorwork. Dual Rivet is currently on faculty at Juilliard, Gibney, Peridance and DanceWave. Dual Rivet aims to share what it means to be female leaders in the arts. For more info: www.dualrivetdance.com

John Fisher

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2pm & 4pm

Tickets: $30

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.