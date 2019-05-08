Announcing The Orchard Project's 2019-20 Greenhouse

The Orchard Project has announced the twelve writers, composers, directors and companies for its 2019-20 New York City Greenhouse. Now in its second year, the Orchard Project NYC Greenhouse is a NYC-based accelerator for directors, writers, composers and other generative artists to seed ambitious and unexpected work, form new relationships and develop a new generation of theater. For the Orchard Project, it aims to parlay the strength of support that has set the organization apart and transform it into a resource for its growing network of artists.

Over the course of the two year-long continuum of support, Greenhouse participants will become an integral part of the Orchard Project artist community. The NYC Greenhouse will meet monthly to develop and workshop pieces, share new work and receive feedback from their NYC Greenhouse peers. Membership in the NYC Greenhouse will peak in a session for NYC Greenhouse members at the Orchard Project Saratoga Springs, NY-based summer professional laboratory in June 2019 and June 2020. Members will also receive dramaturgical support, space resources in the Orchard Project's NYC facility, artistic matchmaking advice from the OP artistic staff, invitations to OP alumni shows in New York City, artist events, and more.

Led by Artistic Director Ari Edelson and Greenhouse Director Mary Birnbaum, The NYC Greenhouse moves beyond the limitations of a traditional writer's lab and aims to serve directors, writers, composers and other generative artists whose work might defy categorization. It is a program intended to encourage collaboration between leading creative voices, adjusting to the needs of each member. In line with the Orchard Project's focus on process and commitment to diversity of aesthetic, experience, and background, the program strives to bring together a disparate group of extraordinary artists and a myriad of projects. The Orchard Project will work with teams and artists on gameplans for the future life of all work developed through the program. Members were selected through a competive open process that took place in autumn 2018.

The 2019-20 NYC Greenhouse members are: Ae Andreas, Nikko Benson, Mathilde Dratwa, Emma Goidel, Julian Hornik, Ed Iskandar, James Kennedy, Rene Orth, Stav Palti-Negev, Jeffery Page, Em Weinstein, and Laura Zlatos. More information about each of the Greenhouse members is here.





