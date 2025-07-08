Analiese Bradshaw's SINCERELY, to Have Reading at Soho Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A staged reading of Sincerely, an original play written and directed by Analiese Bradshaw, will take place at Soho Playhouse on August 10th at 7:00PM.

After a mental health crisis lands sixteen-year-old Alex in a psychiatric ward, she clings to a stack of letters addressed to her best friend Liam, the one person who was once always by her side. As she struggles to separate what is and what was, Alex must confront what it means to hold on - and when to let go.

This evocative new work features an ensemble cast including Jillian Anne Abaya (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby Immersive as Daisy Buchanan; TV: And Just Like That...), Joél Acosta (Off-Broadway: The Public Theatre Comedy of Errors, 59e59 Greatest Hits Down Route 66, The Great Gatsby Immersive as Jay Gatsby, Pregones Theatre Aloha Boricua; West End: Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, TV: FBI: Most Wanted), Nell Amari (Off-Broadway: Geoffrey Horne and Shakespeare Downtown Hamlet), Darby McDonough (Off-Broadway: Theatre Row The Z Team; TV: And Just Like That...), Anuka Sethi (Off-Broadway: Soho Playhouse The Wolves, Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place Alexandria), Jacob Millman (Off-Broadway: Jerry Orbach Theater Singfeld, AMT Theater The Things We Know), Amy D'Aulerio, Adam Lee, PJ McMahon, Georgia Mobley, Bobby O'Donnell, and Jamie Tincher. Original music for the reading is composed by Reuben Alexander.

The industry reading will be held at Soho Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY, on August 10th at 7PM. Attendance is by invitation only. Industry professionals interested in attending may request an invitation by contacting Analiese Bradshaw at analiese.marie.bradshaw@gmail.com.