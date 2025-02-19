Alliance Of Teatros Latinos Will Host Teatro Fest 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY has announced Teatro Fest 2025, a vibrant citywide festival celebrating the richness of Latinx/Latine culture through live theater, dance, music, and engaging discussions with Latinx/Latine artists. The festival will take place from March 1 - April 30, 2025, featuring 20 productions and more than 147 performances across nine premier Latinx/Latine theater venues. Festival venues include IATI Theater, INTAR Theatre, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, and Thalia Spanish Theatre.

Teatro Fest 2025 will showcase bilingual world premieres, celebrated revivals, and a diverse range of cultural offerings, highlighting the profound impact of New York City's Latinx/Latine artists and performers. The festival kicks off on Monday, February 24, at 6 PM with a special preview night at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

"The Library for the Performing Arts is so pleased to welcome the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY back to our stage, and I look forward to another exciting preview of some of this Spring's best theater!" said Doug Reside, Lewis, and Dorothy Cullman, Curator for the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the Library.

"All eight Latino theaters are excited to rekindle the excitement of Teatro Fest NYC 2025, especially during these challenging times for our communities! We have a fantastic lineup of events that will run non-stop for two months," stated a spokesperson from the Alliance.

Teatro Fest 2025 is made possible through the generous support of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the Miranda Family Fund. Teatro Fest 2025 is also supported in part by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (in partnership with the City Council), the New York State Council on the Arts, the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, the National Latinx Theater Initiative, and numerous private donors and institutions.

