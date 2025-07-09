All Things Kingdom to Present Promotion Day And Summer Reception

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kingdom Theatre, celebrating 5 years this year, will present Promotion Day and Summer Reception. The event will take place Saturday August 9th, 2025 1-3pm, at 250 W. 54th Street, Suite 1302, Manhattan NYC.

The special event features the promotion of their 2025 All Purple Awards recipients, Robert Kay, Khadijah Muhammad, Flora Gillard, Renee St Clair, Debbie McIntyre, C. Kelly Wright, Harmony Bartz, Jennifer Bonaparte.

The Annual All Purple Awards ceremony is October 25th, 2025. Promotion Day and Summer Reception also will be promoting their upcoming 10 Minute Harvest Play Festival!

Join the celebration August 9th, 2025 enjoy delicious summer medley of finger food and Featured drama and music performances by Thespians, Harmony Bartz, Jennifer Bonaparte, Heidy Z., Johnique Edwards, Kareem Da Spirit. The event is hosted by Actress/Singer Sophia Loren Coffee. Tickets are available to purchase $25.