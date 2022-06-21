Alexander Zuccaro Makes His Official Stage Debut At The Rogue Theatre Festival

Alexander Zuccaro (Billy Eicher/Judd Apatow's Bros, CBS's The Good Fight, and Father John Misty music video for "Kiss Me") makes his stage debut as the Second Man in John Debenedetto's sketch comedy BlackBox SandBox. This 10 minute production is about three men who are marooned on a deserted island and all goes haywire. This new work is part of the fourth annual Rogue Theater Festival.

The play will premiere at the Players Theater on Thursday June 30th at 7pm and a second performance will be on Sunday July 3rd at 7:45pm.

Alexander's image will be seen twice this season; as a hand model for an international Samsung advertisement and as a principal model for Marcel Schlutt's Berlin based Kaltblut magazine.

Often sought after for commercials, his world includes a trendy internet anti-smoking PSA, an MLB ad, and a zany promotion for Netflix's Don't Look Up. For NYFW 2019, Zuccaro was a hair model, promoting Oribe men's hair care products.

Alexander has a BFA in Filmmaking from Montclair State University, and is the Grand Prize winner in the 2018 New York Screenplay contest, television sitcom category, for his script

Town Tavern. And for the 2020 Dixon Place HOT! he co-wrote and co-starred in Stop When

You're Done.

In Spring of 2023 he will be on stage in New York City, taking on the leading role in Tadeusz Von Moltke's Jean Genet prison inspired drama, Close Surveillance produced by Tamas Veszi's Radiator Arts as a work in progress.

Tickets for the play can be found here - https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1125933