Actors Announced for the 12th ANNUAL 48HOURS IN... HARLEM FESTIVAL

Harlem9 returns to The National Dance Institute, where the 2019 and 2022 festivals were held. 

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 1 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC Photo 3 Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC
Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday Photo 4 Photos: First Look at S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS, Now Streaming through Sunday

Actors Announced for the 12th ANNUAL 48HOURS IN... HARLEM FESTIVAL

The Harlem9 Producers have announced the 18 Actors for the 12th Annual “48Hours in…Harlem”.  The OBIE Award-Winning collective is responsible for “48Hours in…Harlem”, “48Hours in…El Bronx”, “48Hours in…Detroit”, “48Hours in…Dallas,” and “48Hours in…Holy Ground”.  Playwrights were announced in May, directors were announced and tickets went on sale in July. Harlem9 returns to The National Dance Institute, where the 2019 and 2022 festivals were held. 

The 18 actors are Toree Alexandre* (TV: Luke Cage), Murphy Lorenzo Applin Jr., Taylor A. Blackman* (EST/Sloan Commission), Caturah Brown (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Maya Carter, Kayla Coleman* (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Brittany Davis, Marchael Giles (TV: Succession), Kara Green, Chris Herbie Holland* (FAT HAM), Gerrard James* (TV: Pillow Talk), Stephen Conrad Moore* (TV: Empire), Christopher B. Portley* (Cleveland Playhouse, African American Repertory Theatre), AhDream Smith* (TV: Life Coach), Cherene Snow* (Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Booker Vance* (TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Imani Pearl Williams*(TV: Fleishman is in Trouble), Justin K. Winley (Harlem's Very Own Podcast).

In 2019, the OBIE Award-Winning collective succeeded in gaining a national audience when they produced “48Hours in...El Bronx” with Pregones / PRTT,  “48Hours in...Detroit” with Detroit Public Theatre, “48Hours in...Dallas” with Shades of Brown Theatre, and “48Hours in...Holy Ground” in Winston-Salem at The National Black Theatre Festival in partnership with NC Black Rep.  

The “48Hours in...” festivals bring together 6 playwrights, 6 directors, and 18 actors. The 12th Annual Harlem edition asks playwrights to create ten-minute plays inspired by Black Linguistic Appropriation; words that have been adopted and made its way into mainstream culture: Woke, Karen, Ghosted, Salty, Bougie and Lit. 

A whirlwind weekend of play creation with emerging and established artists will culminate with two live performances on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7 PM and 9:30 PM.  Participating artists' details are below. Tickets are now available on www.harlem9.org.  Patrons will be able to purchase for $25 in advance online.   A limited number of tickets will also be available at the 9:30pm show for $30, cash only. The National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts  is located at 217 W. 147th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Blvd.

The 6 playwrights are Andrea Ambam (Playwrights Realms' 2023 INK'D Festival), Christin Eve Cato (Sancocho), Julienne Hairston (The Fire This Time Festival), Johnny G. Lloyd (Patience) a.k. Payne (Amani), and M.D. Schaffer (Obsidian Theatre Festival). The 6 directors are Christopher D. Betts (Trouble in Mind - Hartford Stage), Tyrone Davis, Kelly GreenLight, Benton Greene, Ava Novak, and Kirya Traber.  

Since 2011, Harlem9 has commissioned Black playwrights to tell their stories in the annual “48Hours in...Harlem” play festival.  For over a decade, the producers have continued to highlight and uplift writers, directors, and actors at various points in their careers, including Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Nollywood Dreams, Russian Doll), Brandon Michael Hall (The Mayor, God Friended Me), Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Skeleton Crew), Tonye Patano (Weeds), Tonya Pinkins (Madam Secretary, Gotham), Aurin Squire (Good Fight, Evil), Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood, FAT HAM) and Benja K. Thomas (Bootycandy, FAT HAM).

ABOUT HARLEM9

Harlem9 is a collaborative producing organization composed of a group of Black theater professionals from various backgrounds whose mission is to produce together, exploring the past, present, and future of black culture, celebrating its rich and diverse history of storytelling. Bryan E. Glover, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Eric Lockley, Jonathan McCrory, and Liberation Theatre Company (Sandra A. Daley-Sharif and Spencer Scott Barros) are the producers that comprise Harlem9. For more information, please visit www.harlem9.org



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Immersive Production Of William Finns ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE To Take Place At Dive 106 Photo
Immersive Production Of William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE To Take Place At Dive 106

Ice Berg Productions and Dive 106 will present William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE on August 27th and 28th, 2023 at 8 PM ET.

2
Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes To The Secret Theatre Photo
Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes To The Secret Theatre

A remarkable journey of compassion, forgiveness, and the strength of the human spirit is about to unfold at The Secret Theatre in Queens. From September 28th to October 8th, at 7:30 pm, theater enthusiasts are invited to witness 'The Amish Project,' a transformative one-woman show that promises to touch hearts and minds alike.

3
New Biographical Drama OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... Premieres At American Theatre of A Photo
New Biographical Drama OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... Premieres At American Theatre of Actors.

Kristyn Koczur's biographical drama about acclaimed sculptor Camille Claudel (1864 - 1943) titled OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... begins performances October 21 at American Theatre of Actors. It is directed by Daniel Amenda.

4
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montanos Excellent One Man Show Photo
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

SMALL is a distinctive one-man show with a compelling story now on stage at 59E59 Theaters.  It is brilliantly written and performed by Robert Montano and expertly directed by Jessi D. Hill.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irish Musician Neil Byrne - Here Art Thou Concert
Rory Dolan's (8/22-8/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# geregreg
LeoELALRS (2/13-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical
SoHo Playhouse (7/07-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nyad’s Dream
The Tank (8/25-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You