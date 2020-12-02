Actor/Writer/Director Zion Ashkenazi Joins YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET'S 'Act II...Places' Series

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Tel Aviv actor/writer/director Zion Ashkenazi. Episode 82 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Multiple award-winning actor/writer/director Zion Ashkenazi discusses the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on his own personal artistic projects and the Tel Aviv theater community overall.

Website: BPN.FM/YPIYT

Zion Ashkenazi Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=549064988

Zion Ashkenazi Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ziki78/

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, IHeart Radio, Spotify, Radio.com, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Podcast Addict, Deezer, Pocket Casts, Podbean, Tune In and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

ZION ASHKENAZI is an actor, director, writer who has performed in multiple media's, including stage and screen. The 2012 Young Artist Rosenblum Prize Winner for Promising Actor and Director has worked with several prestigious companies including Gesher Theater, Cameri Theater and more. A few of his many works include his one-man show Jean Genet: Son Of A Bitch (2014 Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival - Oscar Wilde Best New Writing Award, 2015 Bilkent Theater Festival in Anakara - Best Actor Award, Dudu Dotan Prize for Best Show in Israel) and the critically-acclaimed multi-produced Angina Pectoris (2018 TLV Best Comedy Award). Zion resides in Tel Aviv where he produces the vast majority of his work with his ensemble "Black Guardia."

