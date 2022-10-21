APARTMENT 666 Selected as Week Two Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival

New York City theatre goers were treated to a second week of spellbinding performances last weekend with the continuation of The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival. Each weekend for three weeks this month, a new selection of spooky 15 minute original plays premieres to West Village audiences.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Apartment 666", written by Danielle Boss and directed by Keyla Mata.

This eerie tale explores the ghoulish theme of gentrification: heavenly angels Raguel (Michael DeRosa) and Gabriel (Gabriel Murrieta) decide to visit their new neighbors Kasadya (Ana Rodriguez) and Lilith (Kayla Rodriguez) after moving to Heresy Hills, a demon neighborhood. They soon realize that they aren't exactly welcome, and both couples are forced to explore whether demons and angels can learn to get along.

"Apartment 666" was joined by four other original plays that charmed and chilled audiences.

"Gossamer", written by Tina Sibilio and Marilyn Vox and directed by Marilyn Vox, follows Eliza (Presley Coley), a young woman entering the world of online dating for the very first time who is encouraged by her roommate (Marilyn Voxakis). When she matches with the man of her dreams Hayden (Harrison Vogel), everything is not what it seems. The hauntingly exquisite guitar music of the Musician (Rikki Lee) accompanies Eliza on her adventure.

"Fielder's Choice", written and directed by William Zolla, features Dontrell Dynamite Dawkins (Triestien Marcellous Winfree), a baseball player struggling to accept an essential part of his identity with the help of his therapist Dr. Jennifer Ross (Elizabeth Sanders). It is soon apparent that helping Dawkins accept himself may prove dangerous to Dr. Ross.

"Al Pacino Eyes", written and directed by Patricia Kusumaningtyas, examines the idea of false collective memories when NYC roommates Michelle (Jiayi Ying), Nicky (Lerryant Krisdy), and Ray (Qi Zhang) discuss the film Scarface, which Michelle has just seen. Nicky recalls a scene where Michelle Pfeiffer sings "Holding Out for a Hero" in the play-a scene that doesn't really exist-and the trio begins to question reality.

"Fire Trap", written and directed by Michael E. Long, presents the audience with a terrifying predicament: harried mother and actor Dixie (Elizabeth Gibson), who is an otherwise ordinary woman, may be having a breakdown before everyone's eyes. Her threats to burn down the theatre may be hyperbole, or she may be telling the audience exactly what she is about to do to them, giving them the chance to stop her-or not.

The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival continues this Thursday through Sunday with Week 3, which will present five brand new petrifying plays that are sure to gear viewers up for All Hallows' Eve!

Week 3 Plays, October 20-22 at 7pm, October 23 at 3pm

Boo! Short Play Festival Week 3 Lineup

"Dearly Departed", written by Frank Stancati and directed by Catherine Lamm. Starring Joseph Bosse, Scott Keyes, and Lexie Showalter.

"Ghost Light", written by Alli Hartley-Kong and directed by Jonathan Samarro. Starring Tom Lambrix, Cheryl Bookstaver, Ian Federgreen, and Chris Parisi.

"Husk", written by Erin Proctor and directed by Rose Kortrey. Starring Sam Danko, Jarrett Cordeiro, and Dana Tortora.

"Midnight Roundup", written by Charles Rix and directed by Joseph Fusco. Starring Tanner Bolin, Sam Sommer, and Mazal Karlick.

"Boo", written by Sean O'Leary and directed by Mario Corry. Starring Ron Barba, Margaret Champagne, Joe Naimoli, and Chelsea LeSage.

