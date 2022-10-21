Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

APARTMENT 666 Selected as Week Two Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival

Week 3 Plays, October 20-22 at 7pm, October 23 at 3pm.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

APARTMENT 666 Selected as Week Two Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival

New York City theatre goers were treated to a second week of spellbinding performances last weekend with the continuation of The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival. Each weekend for three weeks this month, a new selection of spooky 15 minute original plays premieres to West Village audiences.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Apartment 666", written by Danielle Boss and directed by Keyla Mata.

This eerie tale explores the ghoulish theme of gentrification: heavenly angels Raguel (Michael DeRosa) and Gabriel (Gabriel Murrieta) decide to visit their new neighbors Kasadya (Ana Rodriguez) and Lilith (Kayla Rodriguez) after moving to Heresy Hills, a demon neighborhood. They soon realize that they aren't exactly welcome, and both couples are forced to explore whether demons and angels can learn to get along.

"Apartment 666" was joined by four other original plays that charmed and chilled audiences.

"Gossamer", written by Tina Sibilio and Marilyn Vox and directed by Marilyn Vox, follows Eliza (Presley Coley), a young woman entering the world of online dating for the very first time who is encouraged by her roommate (Marilyn Voxakis). When she matches with the man of her dreams Hayden (Harrison Vogel), everything is not what it seems. The hauntingly exquisite guitar music of the Musician (Rikki Lee) accompanies Eliza on her adventure.

"Fielder's Choice", written and directed by William Zolla, features Dontrell Dynamite Dawkins (Triestien Marcellous Winfree), a baseball player struggling to accept an essential part of his identity with the help of his therapist Dr. Jennifer Ross (Elizabeth Sanders). It is soon apparent that helping Dawkins accept himself may prove dangerous to Dr. Ross.

"Al Pacino Eyes", written and directed by Patricia Kusumaningtyas, examines the idea of false collective memories when NYC roommates Michelle (Jiayi Ying), Nicky (Lerryant Krisdy), and Ray (Qi Zhang) discuss the film Scarface, which Michelle has just seen. Nicky recalls a scene where Michelle Pfeiffer sings "Holding Out for a Hero" in the play-a scene that doesn't really exist-and the trio begins to question reality.

"Fire Trap", written and directed by Michael E. Long, presents the audience with a terrifying predicament: harried mother and actor Dixie (Elizabeth Gibson), who is an otherwise ordinary woman, may be having a breakdown before everyone's eyes. Her threats to burn down the theatre may be hyperbole, or she may be telling the audience exactly what she is about to do to them, giving them the chance to stop her-or not.

The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival continues this Thursday through Sunday with Week 3, which will present five brand new petrifying plays that are sure to gear viewers up for All Hallows' Eve!

Week 3 Plays, October 20-22 at 7pm, October 23 at 3pm

Boo! Short Play Festival Week 3 Lineup

"Dearly Departed", written by Frank Stancati and directed by Catherine Lamm. Starring Joseph Bosse, Scott Keyes, and Lexie Showalter.

"Ghost Light", written by Alli Hartley-Kong and directed by Jonathan Samarro. Starring Tom Lambrix, Cheryl Bookstaver, Ian Federgreen, and Chris Parisi.

"Husk", written by Erin Proctor and directed by Rose Kortrey. Starring Sam Danko, Jarrett Cordeiro, and Dana Tortora.

"Midnight Roundup", written by Charles Rix and directed by Joseph Fusco. Starring Tanner Bolin, Sam Sommer, and Mazal Karlick.

"Boo", written by Sean O'Leary and directed by Mario Corry. Starring Ron Barba, Margaret Champagne, Joe Naimoli, and Chelsea LeSage.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com use code: BWW for a $20 tix

Submissions are currently open for the February Festival - LUV! Visit: www.ShortPlayNYC.com for details and to submit



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for World Premiere of EVENTS at The BrickCast Announced for World Premiere of EVENTS at The Brick
October 21, 2022

The Hearth Theater Company in association with The Brick has announced casting for their World Premiere of Events, a dark comedy by Bailey Williams (I thought I would die but I didn't at The Tank), directed by Sarah Blush (Sehnsucht at JACK). The show will be presented at The Brick December 1-18.
Gay Porn Musical Announces Casting For SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New MusicalGay Porn Musical Announces Casting For SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical
October 20, 2022

Gay Porn Musical has announced casting for its upcoming production of SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical at 3 DOLLAR BILL. Limited engagement beginning October 25th, 2022 
Rising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOSTRising Sun Performance Company Brings Thrilling Fun With THE MYSTERY OF THE GREEN TEETH GHOST
October 20, 2022

New York's Rising Sun Performance Company, under the direction of founding artistic director Akia Squitieri, will celebrate Halloween with its comic-spooky children's play, The Mystery of the Green Teeth Ghost, on pre-Halloween weekend Oct 22-23.
Ilia Volok's Returns To NYC With DIARY OF A MADMAN To Raise Funds For Ukraine AidIlia Volok's Returns To NYC With DIARY OF A MADMAN To Raise Funds For Ukraine Aid
October 20, 2022

Ilia Volok returns to New York with his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning one-man show, DIARY OF A MADMAN.
ILLUSION Presented By Galli Theater Just In Time for Halloween!ILLUSION Presented By Galli Theater Just In Time for Halloween!
October 20, 2022

Come prepare for the Halloween weekend at Galli Theater's thrilling performance of Illusion!