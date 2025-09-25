AMELIA EARHART LANDS THE PLANE: A SOLO SHOW is Coming to Brooklyn Venues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amelia Earhart Lands the Plane is coming to venues in Brooklyn this fall, beginning with Secret Pour on October 5. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

In Amelia Earhart Lands the Plane, everyone's favorite aviatrix fills us in on where she's REALLY been all this time. This one-woman reimagining is less concerned with historical accuracy than with Earhart's lesser-known adventures, like the softball team she started on the Isle of Lesbos, her role in the Berlin Wall's demolition, and her stint as a drag king.

This 60-minute solo show is like Oh, Mary! meets Suffs meets Elaine Stritch at Liberty. Incorporating multimedia in the form of contemporary music, a drag performance, and projected images of Earhart's various adventures (that time she got a perm, her role in the Chernobyl explosion, etc.), this show boasts an impressive number of jokes-per-minute while tugging at your 'hart'-strings.

DATES:

Oct. 5th | 7:30pm at Secret Pour - 1114 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS HERE

Oct. 11th | 6pm at Young Ethel's - 506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS HERE

Oct. 25th | 7pm at BCC Mainstage (Eris) - 167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS HERE

Nov. 2nd | 6:30pm at Starr Bar - 214 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS HERE

Nov. 15th | 7pm at Pine Box Rock Shop - 12 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY - TICKETS HERE

Dec. 7th | 7pm at The PIT Loft - 154 W 29th St, New York, NY - TICKETS HERE

TEAM

Writer / Performer: Kayla Kirk

Producer: Jenny Greener