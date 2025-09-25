AMELIA EARHART LANDS THE PLANE: A SOLO SHOW is Coming to Brooklyn Venues

Performances begin on October 5.
Amelia Earhart Lands the Plane is coming to venues in Brooklyn this fall, beginning with Secret Pour on October 5. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
In Amelia Earhart Lands the Plane, everyone's favorite aviatrix fills us in on where she's REALLY been all this time. This one-woman reimagining is less concerned with historical accuracy than with Earhart's lesser-known adventures, like the softball team she started on the Isle of Lesbos, her role in the Berlin Wall's demolition, and her stint as a drag king.
This 60-minute solo show is like Oh, Mary! meets Suffs meets Elaine Stritch at Liberty. Incorporating multimedia in the form of contemporary music, a drag performance, and projected images of Earhart's various adventures (that time she got a perm, her role in the Chernobyl explosion, etc.), this show boasts an impressive number of jokes-per-minute while tugging at your 'hart'-strings.
TEAM
Writer / Performer: Kayla Kirk
Producer: Jenny Greener
