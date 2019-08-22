A/K/A BENJ (FRANKLIN'S WOMEN) to Play Two Shows At Brooklyn's Old Stone House

Concrete Timbre announces two performances of A/K/A Benj (Franklin's Women) at Brooklyn's Old Stone House on August 24 and 25, 2019.

Franklin was a man of letters. In more ways than one. But in some sense you can say he was a woman of letters too. As a voracious writer, he created several heteronyms (imaginary female characters with their own history and experiences) as well as stories about women (e.g. Silence Dogood, Polly Baker, Sidi Mehmet Ibrahim, a Witch Trial at Mount Holly, and Madame Brillon). To disguise himself, he imagines just about everything in his life is different. His empathy was deep. It allowed him, eventually, to see other people in a profound way.

Original music is composed by Franklin's Women - Ana Paola Santillán Alcocer, Whitney George, Stephanie Greig, Jinhee Han, and Ann Warren. Each composition takes as its starting point a different creation of Ben Franklin's imagination.

The words of Benjamin Franklin are woven into a timely script by Nancy Greening, with choreography by Johari Mayfield, projections by Robert Morton, and lighting by Nick Calafiore.

A/K/A Benj (Franklin's Women) is performed by Aleksandra Venancio (Narrator), Johari Mayfield (Dancer), Rose Kow Xiu Yi (Violin), Jasper Davis (Bass Trombone), and Thomas Feng (Piano).

Running time is approximately 75 minutes without an intermission.

Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, August 25 at 4:00 pm

Tickets are $15 - Early Bird, and $20 at the door (cash only)

Link for tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aka-benj-franklins-women-tickets-67935389579





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You