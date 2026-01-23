A PITCH FROM SATCHEL PAIGE to be Presented at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 2, 2026, A Pitch From Satchel Paige will take the stage at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, bringing the legendary story of baseball icon Satchel Paige to one of the world's most celebrated performance venues. The presentation marks the culmination of years of collaboration and a deeply personal commitment to telling a story of resilience, excellence, and unity. Tickets start at $61 and are available at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=52621#/.

The solo theatrical work is written by Loren and Jim Keller, performed by Russell Holt, and directed by Verneice Turner. The production is presented by Gene Fisch Jr., who has championed the project from inception to its Carnegie Hall debut, in association with The York Theatre.

A Pitch From Satchel Paige first came to life at the New York New Works Theatre Festival in 2018, where the piece made a lasting impression. Since then, the journey toward a larger platform has been intentional and decisive, driven by a belief that Satchel Paige's story speaks powerfully to this moment in history.

Paige's life is one of unparalleled perseverance. He broke barriers as the first Black pitcher in the American League at age 42, helped lead the Cleveland Indians to a World Series title, and defied every expectation of longevity by throwing his final Major League pitch at 59. His career, forged in the face of extreme racial bias, stands as a testament to endurance, excellence, and dignity.

The February 2 performance of A Pitch From Satchel Paige will kick off Black History Month on one of the world's most prestigious stages. The evening will also reflect Fisch's ongoing community outreach, welcoming young people from the South Bronx into Carnegie Hall, many for the first time, to experience the story of one of their heroes brought vividly to life onstage.

A PITCH FROM SATCHEL PAIGE will be presented February 2, 2026, at Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall, New York City, in association with, The York Theatre.