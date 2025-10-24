A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS To Get Two-Night Workshop In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out engagement in Provincetown, A Gay Masseur’s Guide to Happy Endings will return for a two-night workshop production at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor) as part of the venue’s Factory Series on November 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Written and performed by Austin Jennings Boykin, the solo show explores the world of a gay masseur navigating questions of desire, self-acceptance, and human connection. The piece mixes dark humor and personal candor, offering an unflinching portrait of vulnerability and survival in an often misunderstood profession.

Boykin, an actor and comedian with credits on FX, Amazon, HBO, and CBS, delivers a performance that balances humor with emotional depth. His work in the New York comedy scene has been noted for its blend of sharp storytelling and theatrical immediacy.

Directed by Joe DeStefano, the production highlights the show’s balance of comedy and introspection. DeStefano’s staging focuses on the tension between laughter and discomfort, grounding the piece in moments of reflection that reveal the humanity beneath the humor.

Performances are scheduled for November 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Chain Theatre. Tickets and additional information are available at eventbrite.com.