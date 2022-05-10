Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre

Audiences can enjoy 'AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER' at The Players Theatre until Sunday, May 29

May. 10, 2022  

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

After Happily Ever After, a new musical comedy, recently opened for a three-week limited engagement. The musical will run at The Players Theatre until Sunday, May 29. Tickets are $52-$72 available at www.theplayerstheatre.com.

Presented by Griffin Hammill Productions, the end is just the beginning in this grown-up version of four famous fairy tales in which six actors play 41 characters whose problems have only gotten worse after their original Happily Ever After. Red Riding Hood has become obsessed with men who are wolves, the Three Pigs are forced to part company, and the Frog Prince is in trouble-yet again.

A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Bradley Ford Betros (Center) and Company. Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Kieran Danaan. Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Kieran Danaan (Left), Taylor Rea (Center), and Remi Veronica (Right). Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Bradley Ford Betros (Left), Remi Veronica (Center), and Kieran Danaan (Right). Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Claudia Smith. Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Bradley Ford Betros (Top) and Kieran Danaan (Bottom). Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Kieran Danaan (Left) and Taylor Rey (Right). Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.
A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre
Craig Jackson. Photo Credit: Daniel Rader.


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Summer Sounds Concert Series Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts With A Taste Of SoCal Culture
  • Sarah Brightman Announces Exclusive Las Vegas & Mexico Engagements of A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY Tour This Fall
  • First Annual OC Theatre Guild Award Winners Get Their Rewards
  • Tiffany Lopez Is Named Dean Of UCI's Claire Trevor School Of The Arts