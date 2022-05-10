A First Look: AFTER HAPPILY EVER AFTER at The Players Theatre

After Happily Ever After, a new musical comedy, recently opened for a three-week limited engagement. The musical will run at The Players Theatre until Sunday, May 29. Tickets are $52-$72 available at www.theplayerstheatre.com.

Presented by Griffin Hammill Productions, the end is just the beginning in this grown-up version of four famous fairy tales in which six actors play 41 characters whose problems have only gotten worse after their original Happily Ever After. Red Riding Hood has become obsessed with men who are wolves, the Three Pigs are forced to part company, and the Frog Prince is in trouble-yet again.

