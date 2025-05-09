5 OUT OF 10 to Have Staged Reading at Aspire Performing Arts Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aspire Performing Arts Company will present a special staged reading of 5 Out of 10, a new original musical by composer Casey Gorab, on Saturday, May 10 at 6:00PM at Our Lady of Consolation Ministry Center in Wayne, NJ. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the door.

5 Out of 10 tells the interconnected stories of high school students navigating identity, love, and self-discovery. As relationships are tested and perspectives shift, the characters — and the audience — confront what it truly means to embrace who you are.

The musical, which had its first staged reading in January of 2025, has continued to be developed through a collaborative eight-week workshop process at Aspire PAC. Nine performers have worked closely with Gorab and Aspire Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso to refine the script and score. Through rehearsals, feedback, and live exploration, Gorab has shaped new material and made key revisions — bringing a long-held dream to life.

“I have wanted to write a musical for almost 10 years, so to finally bring this to life with a group of people I admire so much is an absolute dream,” said Gorab. “I'll never forget this cast and how each performer helped define and shape their character for actors in the future.”

Gorab's hope is that audiences will see themselves in at least one character — if not more — and walk away with more compassion and understanding for others.

A long-time member of the Aspire PAC family, Gorab first took the stage with the company in 2015 and went on to perform lead roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, Children of Eden, The Wedding Singer, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (earning a Perry Award nomination for her portrayal of Sally). After high school, she transitioned into artistic and production staff positions at Aspire, including Stage Manager, Assistant Choreographer, and Music Director.

“Casey has been part of Aspire for a decade,” said Vettoso. “It felt only right to support her as she brings her first full-length musical to life. Our cast didn't just perform 5 Out of 10 — they helped shape it. I am so proud of Casey, and know whatever she does with 5 out of 10 and beyond, she is going to be a success.”

The cast of 5 Out of 10 includes Charlie Ambrocio, Ren Bailey, Grace Hricay, Jessica KenyonAlex McEnroe, Rachel Perl, Ryan Peters,, Maya Gerstein. Ezra Thiel participated as an auditor.

is a composer for musical theater, film, and digital media. She has written music for several award winning short films, documentaries, animations, and advertisements ranging in genre and instrumentation. This is her first full length musical, and she has composed dozens of standalone musical theater songs in collaboration with companies such as Aspire Performing Arts Company and A Work of Heart Productions. She has also composed music for Black Label Music's catalog for music licensing and sync, and done copyist work for a variety of groups including The Beach Boys and Mannheim Steamroller. Thanks to the incredible filmmakers and theater companies she has worked with, her original works have been heard at dozens of film festivals around the United States, New York City's 54 Below and The Triad Theater, New York Jets Radio, and all streaming platforms!

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area. Since 2016, Aspire has received 19 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations – including Best Overall Production for its 2023 production of The Addams Family - four Broadway World Regional Awards (50+ nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations).

