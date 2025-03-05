3AM Theatre's FIRST LIGHT Performance Series to Play in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 3AM Theatre's "First Light" performance series, the seeds of new ideas are sprouted as world-class circus artists present fresh material, spontaneous physical improvisations, and the finest selections of their repertoire, with the audiences getting an authentic peek into the creative process. This convention-breaking series features live music and fosters creative experimentation, movement, risk, storytelling, and dynamic conversations between the audience and NYC's most compelling performing artists. Featuring Kyle Driggs, Book Kennison, Logan Kerr, Matthew Morgan, and Madison Ward.

Following February's sold-out debut of "First Light," creative experimentation and boundary-pushing formats will reach new heights (literally), as risk-taking, high-level circus artistry happens on the spot. Says Kyle Driggs, 3AM Theatre's Founder & Producer, "Our jewel box of a studio is dedicated to incubating and presenting works of circus, physical theater, modern dance, and experimental music. The "First Light" series aims to cross-pollinate these art forms by fostering new work and new audiences who are hungry for highly-developed circus, modern dance, and physical performance. It's worth the trip!"

The shows play at 7:30 p.m. on March 14 & March 15 at 3AM Theatre (920 35th Ave. - Unit 3N, Astoria, Queens 11106) Near M, F, and E lines.

