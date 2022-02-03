12 ANGRY ELECTRICS Begins Performances This March at Theater For The New City

Inspired by Sidney Lumet's classic film, 12 Angry Men, Emmy Award winning writer/director William Electric Black (aka Ian Ellis James) becomes all 12 jurors in this timely masterpiece - now calling it - 12 ANGRY ELECTRICS.

It's an in your face, intimate solo show that brings a familiar courtroom drama to the stage while theatrically weaving other significant jury trials into the forefront. His riveting opening monologue presents the truth about justice in American that is so often dictated by poverty, police, the courtroom then prison.

Electric weaves in Ahmaud Arbery, Emmet Till, The Central Park Five, Kyle Rittenhouse, OJ Simpson...as well as classic moments from The Crucible, A Few Good Men, and Legally Blonde before launching in to the theatrical event of the season

Learn more at theaterforthenewcity.com.