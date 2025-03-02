YOU CAN'T SPELL 'ASSAULT' WITHOUT 'US.' to Premiere at NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3 Jokers Entertainment presents: you can't spell "assault" without "us". This production is written & directed by Naira Sarin Jain

This is not a love story. Love is a heavy, unwieldy thing. It almost feels cruel to ask anyone to hold it all alone. But that's the way of things; two human beings can discover and cling to one another out of desperation to experience any love at all, and yet still find themselves unable to share its load when it arrives.

Such is the story of natalie and aiden, two young people who discover a friendship that blossoms into romance and quickly turns darker as the world shapes them in ways neither could have expected or prepared for. How does their love, this enormous abstraction, hold up against the reflections of things they know to be much truer and more tangible: trauma? Gender roles? The exhaustion of growing up? Does their love hold up against all these things? How can it?

They are starving for it. dying for it. but we do not know if they ever find it. This is not a love story. This is not a love story.

The cast will feature Leah Davidowitz (she/her, Natalie), Nick Bella (he/him, Aiden), and Vivian Hunt (any pronouns, Kid). The creative team includes Zara Lemieux (they/them) stage managing, Tucker Forbeck (they/them) sound designing, and Naira Sarin Jain (they/them) designing costumes / set.

This production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Studio Theatre (312 West 36 Street, New York, NY 10018) with performances on April 8 at 7:55pm, April 13 at 2:15pm, April 16 at 7:55pm, and April 20 at 7:15pm. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

