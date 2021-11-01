Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces In-Person 2021 Holiday Concert

It was announced today that Broadway Inspirational Voices will hold their Annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 6 at 7 PM at Peter Norton Symphony Space in NYC. Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert marks the Award-winning not-for-profit choir's first in-person holiday concert since 2019 and their first concert under the Artistic Direction of Allen René Louis.

Tickets ($35-$125) for Welcome Home are on sale today and can be purchased here.

The evening will be presented as a two-part celebration concert, with Part One featuring Broadway Inspirational Voices' favorite songs from their holiday albums Great Joy and Great Joy: Around the World and Part Two returning to the choirs' roots and delivering soul-stirring gospel music.

In 1994, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) played its inaugural concert for a heartbroken, mourning community, and offered a soulful concert, intended to respond to and help heal the damaging winds of the AIDS epidemic. In the audience that night were people of all backgrounds, races, identities, and faiths. What rang true in 1994 - and still rings true today - is that a BIV space is an inclusive one, open to all.

"I'm so excited to return to our roots with this soulful concert at a time when our community is still healing from the pandemic shutdown, and this feels like a beautiful 'Welcome Home' to both our members and our audience," Louis said. "What started as a choir 27 years ago has grown into an organization that transforms lives through the power of music and service. Over the last 20 months, we immediately embraced virtual platforms and were able to bring our music and programs not only to our existing supporters, but to new people all around the world. And now it's thrilling to be able to gather together safely to celebrate the Holiday season again."

In compliance with New York State and NYC COVID guidelines, proof of vaccination will be required upon entry and masks are required at all times.

