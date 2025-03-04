Zachary Cohn's THE GULL Comes to Barrow Street Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gull, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, is headed to Barrow Street Theatre this month. The production is written by Zachary Cohn and directed by Tom Woldt, with designs by Kate Kanne, and will star Joan Korte.

Riffing on Anton Chekhov's classic "show about nothing," The Seagull, we find a dilapidated country estate populated by tortured artists, writers, and blow-hards, where dreams die, hopes are dashed, and everyone loves the wrong person! What could go wrong? This brand new, hilarious, and touching piece tears away any musty old remnants of “1896” by having one actor perform all 10 characters. It's a robust 90-minute journey and a tour de force for the actor, as it also includes a "Narrator" to manage the chaos and provide snarky commentary. This fresh and witty treatment of one of the most popular and important comedies in modern drama will cause patrons to laugh, to shed a tear, to ask (as patrons have been doing for 130 years) "what is wrong with these people?!"

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 15, at 8:15pm. Tickets are free.

This programming is part of The Barrow Group's Artist Performance Residency programing.

