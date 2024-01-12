Zach Zucker's JACK TUCKER: COMEDY STANDUP HOUR Will Open Off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse

Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour, created and performed by Zach Zucker, will play Off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY) this winter and spring. Performances begin Thursday February 29, 2024, for a strictly limited run through Saturday, March 30, 2024, only.

Fresh off sold-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe; the Soho Theatre in London; Melbourne International Comedy Festival; Just For Laughs: Montreal, Moontower, and London; and the New York Comedy Festival, the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker makes his Off-Broadway debut with his award-winning, high-energy, absurdist, standup alter-ego: Jack Tucker.

A well-respected journeyman and bonafide legend on the Upstate New York regional comedy scene, Jack Tucker is the ultimate comedian's comedian. Fighting to save his marriage, regain the respect of his son, and pay off the countless loan sharks looking to collect their debts, Tucker will do whatever it takes to make you laugh. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny, you just didn't get it. Nothing can stop him, except himself.

Created and performed by Zucker, Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour is directed by Jonny Woolley, and co-devised by Woolley and Dylan Woodley.

A graduate of École Philppe Gaulier in France, Zucker is an award-winning, performer/producer based in London and LA. He is the creator of the Stamptown and one half of Norwegian-American, comedy duo, Zach & Viggo and runs the late-night, variety show Stamptown Comedy Night.

The schedule for Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour is as follows:

beginning February 29: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm

beginning March 13: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm

Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting SohoPlayhouse.com.