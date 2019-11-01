York Theatre Company Presents Off-Broadway Premiere Of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE SONGS OF MAURY YESTON

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, will present the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, directed and conceived by Gerard Alessandrini. Performances begin Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. Cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, comes to The York with his newest creation: Anything Can Happen in the Theater, a collection of the songs of Tony-winning composer and lyricist Maury Yeston. The genius of Yeston's songs-intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic-is coupled with an outstanding cast (announced soon) for an unforgettable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with lesser-known entries from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style-from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Please note: There are no Thursday evening performances.





