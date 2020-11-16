YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Artistic Stamp for 79th Episode

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen.

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Shelley Butler and West Hyler of the innovative play-by-mail company "Artistic Stamp". Episode 79 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works t and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

"Artistic Stamp" takes you on an intimate journey via handwritten correspondence between you and a character in aunique adventure. Be their confidante, react to the letters and objects they send, and play a role in deciding their fate. A six-letter story arc customized for the audience will play out over the course of four months. In a time when audiences can't venture out, bring the adventure home.

