Writer Director Producer & Performance Artist Ann P Meredith Awarded $5000 Through City Artist Corps Grants Program

Writer Director Producer and Performance Artist Ann P Meredith is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre. See www.annpmeredith.com.

Ann is being recognized for SPECIAL, which will bring a Scripted Reading with 10 New York City Artists Readers to the 42nd Street neighborhood of New York in Manhattan on Thursday, September 23rd 2021 from 7:00-10:00pm. Meredith will direct Maria Farrow, Thomas Morris, Robert Galinsky, Laura L Jones, Juan Cardenas, Veronica Gilligan, Patti Goettlicher and Aran Savory in a Scripted Reading of her award-winning Theatrical Stage play titled SPECIAL which is also an acclaimed Motion Picture Feature Film Project.

Meredith's passionate and compelling script offers evocative and convincing roles, telling a universal story with an inspiring message. "Ann's work merits attention, provocative and self-expressive and as a dedicated artist Ann makes Art that is upfront, easily conveyed to a wide audience and stimulates discussion as her message deals with contemporary issues completely relevant to the world we live in." -Agnes Gund President Emeritus MOMA.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artists that are engaged to support the project.

The Cycle 2 application will open on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM EDT and will close on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 AM EDT. The Cycle 3 application will open on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 AM EDT and close on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 AM EDT. Please visit NYFA's website for full details and eligibility requirements.