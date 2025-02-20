World Premiere of LABOR Comes to the NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Saint Sarah Productions will present LABOR, written and performed by Stacey Linnartz and directed by Francesca Mantani Arkus. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Studio Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Thu April 3 at 6:15pm, Sat April 5 at 5:35pm, Sat April 12 at 8:55pm & Sun April 20 at 5:35pm.

The boys will be boys vibe has jumped off the internet and into the balls - oops, the halls - of power. Based on interviews, Stacey Linnartz explores the forbidden, feisty and fearless ways women have found fulfillment (outside of the kitchen). Through her razor-sharp writing and transformative performances, Stacey brings a vivid tapestry of characters to life in LABOR. This powerful, extremely timely, witty solo show explores the myths, roles, and expectations that have shaped the lives of women across generations.

The creative team includes Dramaturg Arden Traynor and Movement Consultant Jeremy Rishe.

Stacey Linnartz (Writer/Performer) MFA, NYU Tisch Graduate Acting Program, is a professional actor, director, writer, and teaching artist. She is the Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Kids Creative Collective, Inc. which brings tuition free theatre arts programming to under-resourced schools and communities. Off Broadway: The Limits of Admiration (Teatro LATEA), Life Sucks (Theatre Row), Enemy of the People (Wheelhouse), Anxiety Yoga (The Misfits), Strange Bare Facts (Signature), God of Vengeance (The Barrow Group), The Snake and the Falcon (La Mama), Modotti (The Acorn/Theatre Row), Amendment 13 (Clubbed Thumb), Ghosting, Lost in Light (The Public Theatre), Heaven Can Wait (Actors Studio), Down The Road (ATA). Regional: Shipwrecked! (Capital Rep), A Streetcar Named Desire, Uncle Vanya (New Harmony), Eclectic Society (Walnut Street), Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It (Smoky Mountain Shakespeare). London: Old Times, Sirocco (Royal Court). Film: Life to the Lees, The Last 48, The Weekend, Swinging In Between, Shallow Point, The First Born, Godzilla. Web: 51 and Done, Woman's Work, First World Problem, Couples, Dinner With Mom, 12 Months of June. Television: Gossip Girl, As The World Turns, Ed, Rescue Me, Thirdwatch. As an artist-activist Stacey has worked with Remember The Women Institute, Artists Rise Up NY, Words of Choice, Reproductive Freedom Arts and The International Human Rights Theatre Festival. Gerald and Iris Cantor Fellow, Lillian Hellman Award. StaceyLinnartz.com

Francesca Mantani Arkus (Director) is a stage director, dramaturg, deviser, and collaborator. Credits include Light in the Refrigerator / Hudson Guild Theatre, Ghosting / The Public Theatre, Sisters Outside and a Brother Who Knows Where / Center Theatre Group & Mark Taper Forum, How She Played The Game / Anne Frank Center of New York, Reflections from the Incognito Lounge / The Capitol Theater, BodyLogue / Queens Theatre in the Park, The Tank in NYC, Swan Day in Washington DC, The Flying Cloud / American Living Room Series at HERE, Frenesi and Mi Vida En Jira / HERE, Longing for Home + Pain = Nostalgia / Chekov Now! Festival, 50 Women / the Belt Theatre, Nothing Like Here / NYU's Studio Tisch, Sex-ed / Electric Pear Productions. She has served as Assistant Director to Romulus Linney during the founding year of Signature Theatre, Will Pomerantz on Macbeth at The Juilliard School, Tilt by The Talking Band at LaMaMa, Luke Yankee on High Infidelity at the Promenade Theatre and Tina Landau on Floyd Collins at Playwrights Horizons and Time of Your Life, at Steppenwolf, Seattle Rep, and A.C.T. in San Francisco. Under the auspices of Gary Garrison, Francesca has served as a dramaturgical director at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts Rita & Burton Goldberg MFA and BFA Departments of Dramatic Writing. Since 2006, Francesca has served as resident director for Words of Choice, created by Cindy Cooper, which has performed in New York and around the country in support of women's reproductive rights. As a director and deviser, Francesca has been involved with Saint Sarah Women's Collective since its inception. MFA in Stage Directing, Brooklyn College, MA in Television Production and Broadband, New York Institute of Technology.

Saint Sarah Productions has created theatre, film and multimedia work since 2019. Based in Crown Heights Brooklyn, the company also hosts Saint Sarah Women's Collective which was founded during the pandemic as a way for women artists to not lose their minds.

