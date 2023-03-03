Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Premiere of A SCREAM IN THE DARK to be Presented at La MaMa This Month

World Premiere of A SCREAM IN THE DARK to be Presented at La MaMa This Month

This multimedia play casts a glance on women who were arrested and tortured during the Brazilian Military Regime.

Mar. 03, 2023 Â 

La MaMa will present A SCREAM IN THE DARK, a world premiere solo play by Brazil's Companhia Nova de Teatro that investigates the military dictatorship and censorship in Brazil (1964-1985) - one of the most obscure periods from the recent history of that country. Based on political prisoners' testimonies and letters filed in the National Archives of Brazil, this multimedia play casts a glance on women who were arrested and tortured during the Brazilian Military Regime.

Dystopic, fictitious and documental frames permeate the dramatic plot, creating an overview of events that terrified the country.

Brazilians of various professions who suffered persecution during the military dictatorship, some of which with international repercussion - like the stylist Zuzu Angel, and the Medicine student Maria Auxiliadora Lara Barcelos (a.k.a. "Dodora"), among others - will be portraited in this multimedia documentary.

This solo play is performed by Carina Casuscelli. A woman finds archive boxes in a dark room. The archived documents are read and interpreted by the woman, with the support of video and slide projections evoking memories and flashes of one of the most tenebrous periods of Brazilian history.

The show's scenic design and dramaturgy are by Lenerson Polonini, a director from Rio de Janeiro currently based in SaÌƒo Paulo. At 43, this co-founder of the awarded Companhia Nova de Teatro has his work known by visual appealing, stylized, performative mise-en-sceÌ€nes that use video as light source and as the unconscious reverberation of the characters. Soundtrack was created by the renowned musician Wilson Sukorski and videos by TÃ©o Ponciano.

"In this moment when authoritarianism arises in the world and threatens democracy and freedom of speech, it's essential that the arts bring critical and poetical thoughts on the events of our time, and warn how corrosive the populist totalitarian regimes are," says the play's director, Lenerson Polonini.

A SCREAM IN THE DARK plays The Downstairs @ La MaMa, March 23 through April 2, 2023. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 4pm. All performances are in Portuguese with English supertitles. Tickets are $30; $25 for students and seniors. The first ten tickets for each performance are priced at $10 each, limit two per patron. For tickets and information please visit www.lamama.org.

ABOUT COMPANHIA NOVA DE TEATRO

Founded in 2001 by director Lenerson Polonini and the actress and costume designer Carina Casuscelli, the company work encompasses performance, body arts, and visual arts.

Companhia Nova de Teatro is a company that invites actors, dancers, and artists from different fields to collaborate with its productions at every new project. The multimedia theater developed by Companhia Nova de Teatro explores the stage tridimensionality and connects art and urban space.

The performative acting favors the physical aspect of actors on the stage, where they do not play "roles", but act as icons, images and vehicles through which the audience can receive multiple visual and sounding events as if they were inside a box of sensational stimuli.

In 2012, the company won the first place of Premio Internazionale Teatro Dell' Inclusione Teresa Pomodoro, in Milan (Italy), with the show Caminos Invisibles...La Partida. Eugenio Barba, Luca Ranconi, Lev Dodin and Jonathan Mills were among the members of the jury. In 2013, funded by Brazilian Ministry of Culture's program of artistic exchange, the group members participated in an Art Residence at Attis Theatre, in Athens (Greece), there debuting the play Krisis, supervised by Theodoros Terzopoulos, the Greek company director and creator of "Theater Olympics".

In June 2015, Companhia Nova de Teatro was invited to exhibit the costumes of their mise-en-scene for Gertrude Stein's Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights at the event "Costume at the Turn of the Century: 1990-2015" in the legendary Bakhrushin State Central Theatre Museum, in Moskow (Russia), including a performance at the event opening. The latest work of company was Richard Foreman Trilogy with plays Bad Boy Nietzsche, Old-Fashioned Prostitutes and The Gods Are Pouding My Head by avant garde artist Richard Foreman and directed by Lenerson Polonini in SaÌƒo Paulo City.

Currently the company working on a repertoire that will celebrate 20 years of the group, sponsored by the Secretary of Culture of SaÌƒo Paulo.

ABOUT LA MAMA

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 61st "Remake A World" Season believes in the power of art to bring sustainable change over time and transform our cultural narrative. At La MaMa, new work is created from a multiplicity of perspectives, experiences, and disciplines, influencing how we think about and experience art. The flexibility of our spaces, specifically the newly reimagined building at 74 East 4th Street (La MaMa's original permanent home), gives our local and remote communities access to expanded daytime programming. The digital tools embedded in the space allow artists to collaborate remotely, and audiences worldwide to participate in La MaMa's programming.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, and resident companies, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ed Bullins, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, AndrÃ© De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Playhouse of the Ridiculous, Tom Eyen, Pan Asian Rep, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Mabou Mines, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.




ELEANOR AND ALICE Will Get Encore Run at Urban Stages Photo
ELEANOR AND ALICE Will Get Encore Run at Urban Stages
Eleanor and Alice will return to Urban Stages Theater for an encore run next month. The production previously ran last year, beginning November 13 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, November 17, 2022, and playing through December 4, 2022.
Transport Group Gala Will Honor Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa, and More Photo
Transport Group Gala Will Honor Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa, and More
Transport Group has announced that the 2023 A Toast to the Artist gala will honor company stalwarts Barbara Andres, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michele Pawk, and Mary Testa with its Transporting American Theatre Award on Monday, April 24, at The Edison Rooftop, 240 West 47 Street.
La MaMa Extends HAN! One Week Photo
La MaMa Extends HAN! One Week
Â To share aÂ tour de forceÂ performance with a wider audience, and encouraged by glowing reviews to-date,Â La MaMaÂ has extendedÂ 'Han!'Â written and performed byÂ Hyun Ju Baek, directed byÂ Thomas Richards,Â for one week.Â Â 
Gabe Mollicas Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time Photo
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You


La MaMa Extends HAN! One WeekLa MaMa Extends HAN! One Week
March 3, 2023

Â To share aÂ tour de forceÂ performance with a wider audience, and encouraged by glowing reviews to-date,Â La MaMaÂ has extendedÂ 'Han!'Â written and performed byÂ Hyun Ju Baek, directed byÂ Thomas Richards,Â for one week.Â Â 
THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-BroadwayTHE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends, a new musical, is having its official Off-Broadway premiere at the historic Players Theatre. The show is set to open on June 15th and will run for five weeks.
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third TimeGabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-BroadwayGabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollicaâ€™s off-Broadway debut show â€˜SOLO: A Show About Friendshipâ€™ has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York TheatresPhotos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres
March 2, 2023

Get a first look at photos of New York Classical Theatre's and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are presenting the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell!
share