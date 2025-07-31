Working Theater Reveals 2025 Mark Plesent Commission Fund Recipients And Mentors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Working Theater has revealed the 2025 recipients of the Mark Plesent Commission Fund: Max Garcia and Brian Francis Pickett. This year's recipients will be mentored by two of the most visionary playwrights working today: Martyna Majok, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Cost of Living, and the internationally celebrated Naomi Wallace, known for her bold political work and global acclaim.

The Mark Plesent Commission Fund remains one of the only programs in the American Theater explicitly dedicated to supporting playwrights from working-class backgrounds with first-time professional commissions. Through a process of mentorship, community, and artistic development, the fund helps new writers take their first major steps toward sustainable creative careers.

This year's selection process saw the highest number of applicants in the program's history; a record-breaking milestone that reflects both the growing visibility of the fund and the urgent need to create pathways for underrepresented voices in the American theater. Mentorship from Martyna and Naomi represents a huge leap forward for one of the program's core goals - to pair emerging playwrights from working class backgrounds with leaders in the field.

"Mark Plesent believed in the storytellers all around us. The home health aides, the teachers, the electricians, the people whose voices are rarely amplified on the American Stage," said Colm Summers, Artistic Director of Working Theater. "This program is not only a tribute to his legacy, but a vision for the future of our field. This commission is an alternative to pay-to-play models for a career in the theater, for those who need it most. We are proud to offer meaningful financial, artistic, and community support to playwrights who are shaping the future of theater."

The 2025 recipients will develop their new works with public presentations slated for fall 2025. More information on the playwrights and their projects will be released in the coming months.

To learn more about the Mark Plesent Commission Fund, or to support this groundbreaking program, visit: https://theworkingtheater.org/mark-plesent-commission-fund-2025-26-recipients/