Winterfest Finalist B.F.F Announces Cast For Next Reading

Stella Blue Theater announced casting today for the next reading of Zoe Nelms' B.F.F. The reading will take place on Tuesday, May 21st at 7 PM at Ripley-Grier studios (520 8th Avenue, 16th Floor).

Directed by Megan Magee, the cast of BFF will feature Kay Kelley, Olivia Helaine, Emily Michelle Griffith, Julia Tolchin, Mariette Booth, Liam Swan, Paul Wallace Zack Watson, and Anya Krawcheck.

The black comedy tells the story of Alice, the loneliest woman in New York City, who puts up an ad for a roommate and ends up finding Lola, the best friend she's been dreaming of. They're inseparable-until Alice finds out that her new roommate is a vigilante serial killer. Suddenly, Alice is forced to choose between becoming an accomplice to murder(s) or turning in (and losing) her one true friend.

B.F.F made headlines earlier this year when it was accepted into The New York Theater Festival's 2019 Winterfest and went on to become one of only five Best Play finalists in the 120 play competition. Playwright Zoe Nelms was only 17 years-old at the time, making her one of the youngest writers to ever achieve the honor.

Admission to the reading is free, but reservations are requested. Please RSVP by emailing hitherebffplay@gmail.com.





