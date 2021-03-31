WISH YOU WERE HERE Featuring Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat and More Available Tomorrow

The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater world premiere presentation of Wish You Were Here is available worldwide tomorrow, April 1 at 3am ET within the Audible Plus catalog. Wish You Were Here is part of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling.

Written by Iranian-American playwright Sanaz Toossi and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Wish You Were Here features Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja.

Nazanin (Marjan Neshat) and her friends are on the brink of adulthood. As they prepare for a wedding, outside their living room the Iranian Revolution simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. Set over the course of 14 years, Sanaz Toossi's timely world premiere play, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, shines a light on the daring potential of friendship amid the relentless aftershocks of political upheaval.

The creative team also includes Sinan Refik Zafar (sound designer), Tyler Thomas (assistant director), Maia Directors (cultural competence consultant), and composers Brandon Terzic, Rufus Cappadocia, Alby Roblejo and Sinan Refik Zafar.

Wish You Were Here's running time is approximately two hours.

As previously announced, Playwright Horizons' production of Wish You Were Here, co-produced with Williamstown Theatre Festival, will be part of their upcoming season.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

The final production in WTF's 2020 season on Audible - the new musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes - will be released on Thursday, April 8.

The other titles in the season are all available now within the Audible Plus catalog: the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire, Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club by Shakina Nayfack, and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue.

Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible is available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.