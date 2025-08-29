WHERE THE LEAVES FALL By Wesley Cappiello To Debut At The Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WHERE THE LEAVES FALL, written by Wesley Cappiello, will premiere as part of the Emerging Artist Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival on Monday, September 8 at 7:00 PM at The Chain Theatre.

Directed by Jacqueline Neeley, the intimate and emotionally charged short play stars Marcus Troy, Jason Yanto, and Megan Hasse. K. O'Rourke serves as intimacy coordinator.

A Halloween-night hookup is interrupted by a grieving stranger. As the evening unfolds, raw desire gives way to fragile connection. WHERE THE LEAVES FALL is a tender exploration of unexpected intimacy, buried grief, and what it means to truly be seen-if only for a fleeting moment.