WHERE THE LEAVES FALL By Wesley Cappiello To Debut At The Chain Theatre

The performance will take place on Monday, September 8 at 7:00 PM at The Chain Theatre.

WHERE THE LEAVES FALL, written by Wesley Cappiello, will premiere as part of the Emerging Artist Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival on Monday, September 8 at 7:00 PM at The Chain Theatre.

Directed by Jacqueline Neeley, the intimate and emotionally charged short play stars Marcus Troy, Jason Yanto, and Megan Hasse. K. O'Rourke serves as intimacy coordinator.

A Halloween-night hookup is interrupted by a grieving stranger. As the evening unfolds, raw desire gives way to fragile connection. WHERE THE LEAVES FALL is a tender exploration of unexpected intimacy, buried grief, and what it means to truly be seen-if only for a fleeting moment.




