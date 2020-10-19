Virtual Reading Of Jim Kierstead's Psycho Thriller BORROWED Streams To Benefit The Humanity Project

Tune in on October 22 at 6:30 p.m.

An exciting, new psychosexual drama, Borrowed, written by playwright and television writer Jim Kierstead, will receive a world premiere filmed play reading starting on October 22 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a post show conversation.

The two-character play is a tense ride as two strangers who meet, for what is only to be a brief encounter, get more out of their time together than either could ever have imagined. Borrowed explores the universal and haunting themes of fathers, sons, love, loss, and, ultimately, forgiveness.

The reading is directed by Off Broadway's Conor Bagley. It stars Rene Lavan, a veteran film, television and telenovela star, and an exciting new talent, Tim Creavin.

Kierstead is a three-time Tony winning theatrical producer whose multiple credits include such hits as Kinky Boots, The Inheritance and American Son. This is his playwriting debut. Kierstead says, "I've spent a lifetime writing and studying the art of theatre, and I knew that my first play to be put out into the world would need to be something that I myself love. I think the characters in Borrowed are people we can all relate to on some level, and I'm hopeful that, as we go on this 90-minute ride with them, that everyone will be happy to have spent time with these guys. They are flawed and amazing, just as we all are."

The producing team consists of William Fernandez, George Cabrera, and Adriana Gaviria. Fernandez and Kierstead of Broadway United productions and Cabrera of 3Feo productions are longtime friends and collaborators. The trio produced the immersive hit play, Amparo the Experience, which became Miami's longest running play, as well as Broadway's Frankie and Johnny In The Claire De Lune with Audra McDonald. Gaviria of North Star Projects is a New York-based actress, producer, and activist.

The showings will partly benefit the Humanity Project, a non-profit that promotes equality in the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

To purchase tickets, visit: 3Feo.com.

