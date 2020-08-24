Vinny Pastore's Gangster Squad Will Perform to Raise Money For The Nick Cordero Fund

The concert will take place on August 30th (8pm) at Open Jar Studios.

Vinny Pastore, from The Soprano's hit series and star of Bullets Over Broadway, will bring his band together 'Vinny Pastore's Gangster Squad' on August 30th (8pm) at Open Jar Studios to raise money for the Nick Cordero Fund.

Vinny co-starred with Nick in Bullets Over Broadway on the Broadway stage. Nick Cordero died last month after a long battle with COVID-19 and all proceeds from the event will go to Nick's wife, Amanda, and son, Elvis to help with their expenses. A very limited number of tickets are available to attend in person and a livestream of the event will also take place. Donations will be accepted during the livestream beginning at 8pm Eastern.

The concert, in front of a live audience, will take place at Open Jar Studios, transformed into a socially distant venue. A unique design of the venue features an isolated space for the artist to perform live while also being separated from the audience, who are seated over 20 feet away and divided by plexiglass panels between each seat. The design will allow guests to enjoy a live concert together while sitting in their own private space.

Enhanced cleaning and strict social distancing practices have guided the transformation of the space into a live performance venue. "It's been an interesting challenge, for sure," said Jeff Whiting, owner of Open Jar Studios, "but we are thrilled to have found a way for audiences to do what they've been craving for the past five months - to be in the same room and enjoy live theatre together."

The Concert Series at Open Jar kicked-off last week with Broadway star Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys). Other artists in the series includes Kate Baldwin (Brigadoon, Big Fish), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar).

Under guidance from the CDC and The City of New York, the venue is flooded with 100% outside air for two hours prior to the event, enhanced cleaning and disinfection occurs between each performance of all equipment and facility. All attendees will be required to wear masks, will submit a health questionnaire and temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process.

Tickets between $45 - $90 are available at:

https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/bwaybenefit

To watch the livestream: Sunday, Aug. 30th at 8pm Eastern:

https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/brblivestream

