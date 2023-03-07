Video: Saheem Ali, Ron OJ Parson & More Receive SDCF Awards

Last night, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation affiliated with Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, held the SDCF Awards. Hosted by Chay Yew, the virtual ceremony celebrated the awardees and finalists of the Joe A. Callaway Awards, the recipient and finalist of the Zelda Fichandler Award, and the winner of the Gordon Davidson Award.

Watch the ceremony below!

Rachel Chavkin presented the Joe A. Callaway Award for excellence in direction to Saheem Ali for his production of Fat Ham. In her remarks she said, "Saheem, this award is very fitting for you. You are so fierce and committed to this craft of directing. Saheem is a deeply committed partner to collaborators, to colleagues, and to our field." Marc Bruni, director of Trevor: The Musical, presented the Joe A. Callaway Award for excellence in choreography for Trevor: The Musical to Josh Prince. "Josh's irrepressible energy is infectious, and his work is meticulous, thoughtful, and buoyant," Bruni said. "I feel lucky to have gotten to work with Josh on Trevor and I couldn't be more thrilled that his superb work is being recognized and congratulated in this way".

Finalists for the Callaway Awards included Knud Adams, David Cromer, Rebecca Frecknall, Danny Mefford, and Sergio Mejia.

Stephen McKinley Henderson presented the Zelda Fichandler Award to Ron OJ Parson. "Of course we never do this for the awards," Parson noted in accepting the honor, which is given annually to a director or choreographer who has made a significant contribution to their community. "But it's always nice to be recognized for the work we do in the arts. It's not an easy thing, believe me, to have a life in the theatre; all my life I've been doing this, and I just want to appreciate this award from SDCF." Lili-Anne Brown was named a finalist for the Award.

To end the evening, Braden Abraham presented the Gordon Davidson Award for lifetime achievement to Donald Byrd. In his remarks, in addition to chronicling his expansive career in the theatre, Byrd stated, "There are those that came before me like [Gordon] Davidson that I am in awe of and reaching after wanting to contribute to and serve the dance and the theatre. And it hits me that I'm the first choreographer--with hopefully many more to follow--to receive this award. I'm still picking myself off the metaphoric floor."

The Awards also featured remarks from Kendra Ware, SDCF's current Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist, as well as Pamela Berlin, Mark Brokaw, Rachel Davidson, Anne Kauffman, Neel Keller, D. Lynn Meyers, and Jim Nicola. Ellie Handel served as the director and Sarah Bierstock served as the script coordinator for the event. More information about all the winners and finalists can be found on the SDCF website.

