Vernon Reid And Corey Glover to Perform at AMT Theater Benefit

On Friday, November 21st, at the historic Triad Theater, musical superstars Vernon Reid and Corey Glover from "Living Colour" blow out all the stops in a talent laden benefit for AMT Theater. The doors open at 8:45 and the proceeds will go towards creating future productions at AMT. Joining in the fun is comedian Sherrod Small. Now in its fourth year, AMT has quickly established itself as one of the premiere Off Broadway houses in New York, winning the Best Venue Award in 2024. Producing plays, musicals, readings, cabaret, revues and children's theater, AMT has already been home to dozens of shows and hundreds of actors. AMT's International Film Festival brings in movies from all over the world for audiences to enjoy.

Vernon Reid

Vernon Reid has spent more than five decades pushing the boundaries of sound, emerging as one of the most fearless and versatile guitarists of his generation. Born in London and raised in New York, Reid absorbed everything from Hendrix and Santana to Miles Davis and James Brown, shaping a voice on the instrument that could shift effortlessly between metal, jazz, funk, punk, and electronica. That restless creativity carried him from early work with Ronald Shannon Jackson's Decoding Society to co-founding the Black Rock Coalition, where he became both a musical innovator and a cultural activist, challenging the racial gatekeeping of the music industry. As the driving force behind Living Colour, Reid helped ignite a new era of alternative rock, blending virtuosity with social conscience. Rolling Stone recently recognized his singular impact, naming him among the top 50 guitarists of all time.

Corey Glover is best known as the electrifying frontman of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Living Colour, whose genre-defying fusion of hard rock, funk, and soul redefined the sound of late '80s and '90s rock. With his powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Glover helped propel the band's groundbreaking debut Vivid (1988) to critical and commercial success, driven by the iconic anthem "Cult of Personality." His voice-equal parts raw intensity and soulful resonance-has become a defining force in rock, inspiring generations of fans and artists alike and was recently ranked #45 on Billboard's list of The 50 Greatest Rock Lead Singers of All Time. Glover continues to expand the possibilities of modern music while breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of artists of color.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to amttheater.org