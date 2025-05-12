Veanne Cox, Adrianna Hicks and More to Star in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Project Shaw Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group has revealed the cast and creative team for The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, the fourth presentation in the 20th Anniversary Season of Project Shaw. A unique Script-In-Hand performance followed by a post-show discussion will take place on Monday June 23rd at 7PM at The Players, the historic venue where Project Shaw began.



Often considered Wilde’s greatest and most beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a biting satire of Victorian society. The play follows two young men who assume the alias “Ernest” to avoid social obligations—only to find themselves entangled in a web of mistaken identities, romantic entrapments, and explosive revelations. Full of dazzling wit, social critique, and iconic characters like the imperious Lady Bracknell, Wilde’s masterwork remains as uproarious and relevant as ever.

Directed by Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), the cast will feature Veanne Cox (Wedding Band), Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot), Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future), Daniel Marcus (Urinetown), Keshav Moodliar (Arms and the Man), Reynaldo Piniella (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Dana Scurlock (Inspired by True Events), and David Shih (Bus Stop).

“We’ve waited for our 20th Anniversary to present this most famous of all Oscar Wilde plays,” said GTG’s Artistic Director David Staller. “Though generally dismissed as a mere trifle lampooning the British upper class, Wilde explores every aspect of the treacherous means of navigating that element of society: subterfuge, hiding, clandestine encounters, education, male/female relationships, marriage, finance, and above all, the importance of knowing oneself without illusion. We’ve scheduled this play to celebrate the first Monday of New York Pride week! Come party with us!”



Added director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, “What better way to escape the headlines than to gather a company of thrilling comedic actors reading aloud the profound wit and repartee of Oscar Wilde. With a dash of underscoring, we'll celebrate art for art's sake!”



