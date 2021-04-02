VIDEO: Chris Anthony Giles and Ella Hinds Join Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast has released a new episode today. Season six, episode twelve stars Spamilton's Chris Anthony Giles, and Miss District of Columbia Junior Teen Ella Hinds.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written, and accompanied by 14 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early-night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin's (@joshuaturchin) love of late-night television inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy, and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other professional kids adults and arts workers in his virtual podcast to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."



At now 14-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert was recently live-streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages in NYC on November 15th to rave reviews. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts, and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the podcast series.



For more entertainment, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuaturchin?source=h5_m, Facebook http://www.twitter.com/turchindjoshua, or visit his YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/JoshuaTurchin1.