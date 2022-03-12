VIDEO: Watch Comedian Alex Edelman on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Last night, stand-up comic Alex Edelman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform a brief set in promotion of his acclaimed and upcoming off-Broadway show, Just for Us. The one-man show is set to run from March 14th through April 23rd at the SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street, NYC. The production is produced by comedy giant Mike Birbiglia. Edelman discusses his professor father, sassy mother, parking, and more in his performance on Colbert.

Alex Edelman is also a writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

Named a Critic's Pick by the New York Times, Just For Us is presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. The show originally began previews at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 1 and opened on December 8, with a run scheduled to end January 9. The show took a COVID pause on December 21, and resumed performances January 24. The Cherry Lane Theatre run concludes on February 19, before Coal Country begins performances there on March 4.

The performance schedule for the SoHo Playhouse run is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. In observance of Passover, there will be no performance Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16. For tickets for Just For Us (ranging from $37 - $61) and additional information visit JustForUsShow.com. Day-of Rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning at 10:00 am daily, exclusively through TodayTix.

Watch Alex Edelman's performance on The Late Show below!

Photo Credits: Scott Kowalchyk for CBS